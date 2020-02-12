A number of Athens-listed companies are planning to take part in a new wave of bond issues, aiming to make the most of the favorable climate in the market and the improvement in investor confidence in Greece.

Among the companies that are expected to tap the market in the next few months, aiming to refinance their maturing bonds at lower interest rates, enhance their liquidity and fund their investment plans, are GEK Terna, Lamda Development, OPAP, Public Power Corporation and Titan Cement, Kathimerini understands. Market sources also add Mytilineos and Sunlight as possible corporate bond issuers in the coming months.

The drop in the cost of borrowing for the Greek state since last fall has been accompanied by an acceleration in bond issues by listed firms.

However, it is the catalysts observed in the last few weeks that have opened the way for an even more favorable restructuring of the companies’ borrowing from the markets: Fitch’s vote of confidence in Greece and the very successful 15-year bond issue last month.