Perpetrators sought in Thessaloniki ATM blast

TAGS: Crime

Police in Thessaloniki were seeking the perpetrators behind an explosion around 3.30 a.m. on Wednesday that destroyed an ATM in the northern port city’s Efkarpia suburb.

According to police, the assailants planted the device on the ATM, which was outside an insurance firm, and blew open the machine before fleeing with an undetermined sum of cash.

The blast caused damage but no injuries.

Police were told of two suspects wearing helmets leaving the scene on a motorbike.

