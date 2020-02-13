Edouard Sacaillan | Athens | February 13 - March 28

Kalfayan Galleries in Kolonaki, downtown Athens, presents Edouard Sacaillan’s solo exhibition “We,” comprising new paintings centered around the idea of “spectators,” one of the main themes in the artist’s work. Sacaillan conducts his research from a philosophical and sociological point of view, and many of his paintings feature cityscape backgrounds with people in the foreground staring out at the viewer, thus creating an impression of interaction. The opening takes place at 8 p.m. on February 13. The exhibition runs through March 28. Opening hours are Saturdays and Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The gallery will be open until midnight on March 20. Admission is free.



Kalfayan Galleries, 11 Haritos, Kolonaki,

tel 210.721.7679