Promitheas and AEK reach basketball's cup final

GEORGE GEORGAKOPOULOS

Promitheas Patras and AEK will contest Sunday’s Greek Cup final in basketball after successfully negotiating Wednesday’s semifinals.

After eliminating three top-flight teams, Diagoras Dryopideon fell at the last hurdle before the final. On Wednesday evening the second-tier club hosted AEK at Aigaleo and lost 89-71 to a more experienced opponent that broke away from the last couple of minutes of the first half.

In Patra host Promitheas defeated Peristeri 67-61 in the other semifinal to book its place in the Cup final after reaching the league finals last season. It owes its victory to a great extent to 35-year-old Loukas Mavrokefalidis, as the former Greece center had 26 points and seven rebounds.

The final will take place on Sunday at the Dyo Aorakia court in Iraklio, on Crete.

