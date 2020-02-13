Athanassios Randos appointed head of Council of State
Online
Athanassios Randos has been appointed president president of the Council of State, Greece’s top administrative court, it was announced Thursday.
Athanassios Randos has been appointed president president of the Council of State, Greece’s top administrative court, it was announced Thursday.
His appointment was made on a recommendation by Justice Minister Costas Tsiaras.
Randos had until now served as vice-president.
Randos replaces Katerina Sakellaropoulou who was recently elected Greek President.
Born in Athens in 1953, Randos graduated from Athens University’s Law School before receiving a postgraduate degree on European law from the University of Brussels.