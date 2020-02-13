NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Athanassios Randos appointed head of Council of State

TAGS: Justice

Athanassios Randos has been appointed president president of the Council of State, Greece’s top administrative court, it was announced Thursday.

His appointment was made on a recommendation by Justice Minister Costas Tsiaras.

Randos had until now served as vice-president.

Randos replaces Katerina Sakellaropoulou who was recently elected Greek President.

Born in Athens in 1953, Randos graduated from Athens University’s Law School before receiving a postgraduate degree on European law from  the University of Brussels.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 