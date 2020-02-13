Let’s Be Kissed! | Athens | February 14

The Technopolis cultural center’s Industrial Gas Museum will host the Valentine’s Day edition of the “Let’s Be Late!” series of events on February 14. The evening’s main theme is denoted by this latest event’s title, “Let’s Be Kissed!” The program includes DJ sets, kissing booths, speed-dating, a kissing contest, a live action role-playing game, two movie screenings – Michael Curtiz’s “Casablanca” (1942) at 9 p.m. and Woody Allen’s “Annie Hall” (1977) at 10.40 p.m. – and much more. For more information and bookings, visit athens-technopolis.gr or www.viva.gr.

Industrial Gas Museum, Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 213.010.9300