Thessaloniki man charged with illegal possession of firearms

Police on Thursday found an arsenal of illegal weapons in the home of a 79-year-old man in the Thessaloniki suburb of Kalamaria in northern Greece.



The man was arrested and was to appear before a Thessaloniki prosecutor for the illegal possession of a Scorpion machine gun, four magazines and 132 cartridges.



It was not his first run-in with the law as he was convicted in 2015 for shooting at a bailiff and a landowner when they tried to enforce a ruling ordering his eviction from land he had illegally occupied.