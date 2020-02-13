NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Thessaloniki man charged with illegal possession of firearms

TAGS: Crime

Police on Thursday found an arsenal of illegal weapons in the home of a 79-year-old man in the Thessaloniki suburb of Kalamaria in northern Greece.

The man was arrested and was to appear before a Thessaloniki prosecutor for the illegal possession of a Scorpion machine gun, four magazines and 132 cartridges.

It was not his first run-in with the law as he was convicted in 2015 for shooting at a bailiff and a landowner when they tried to enforce a ruling ordering his eviction from land he had illegally occupied.

 

