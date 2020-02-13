Tsitsipas out in Rotterdam last 16

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas lost 7-5 6-4 to unseeded Slovenian Aljaz Bedene as upsets continued at the Rotterdam Open on Thursday.



Tsitsipas earned five break points in the opening set but the Greek failed to convert any and Bedene won 11 points in a row to wrap up the set.



Bedene, ranked 52nd in the world, took an early lead in the second, breaking Tsitsipas at 1-1 before serving out to secure only his second win over a top-10 player and set up a quarter-final with Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime.



“To win against a top 10 player feels great,” Bedene said in a post-match interview. "It's only my second time.



“I am serving really well lately. I'm trying to stay focused on my serve, especially against big players with big serves [where] you don't get many chances. I guess I served well in the important points and kept my cool.”



Although Bedene's unforced error count was higher than his opponent's, the 30-year-old fired 20 winners – eight more than the world number six. [Reuters]