ATHEX: Late stock rally reverses drop

Redemption came right at the end of the session for the benchmark of the Greek bourse on Thursday, as the closing auctions reversed the day’s losses for the blue chip index, though not for banks or the majority of stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 920.24 points, adding 0.29 percent to Wednesday’s 917.56 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.63 percent to 2,316.17 points, while the mid-cap index contracted 0.62 percent.

The banks index also contracted, by 1.50 percent, as Piraeus slumped 2.20 percent, National declined 1.93 percent, Alpha gave up 1.56 percent and Eurobank lost 0.75 percent. However, Jumbo grew 3.24 percent, Lamda Development earned 2.89 percent and Coca-Cola HBC improved 2.68 percent.

In total 43 stocks posted gains, 59 conceded losses and 22 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 65.6 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 76.8 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.31 percent to close at 67.14 points.