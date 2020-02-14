Foreign minister in Munich for security conference

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias is heading to Munich on Friday to attend the 56th Munich Security Conference 2020, the world's leading forum for debate on international security policy, held on February 14-16.

Dendias will attend the Round Table on Security in the Balkans, while on the sidelines he will meet with counterparts from North Macedonia, Kuwait and Lithuania, as well as with the Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates, according to a ministry statement.

He will also meet with Germany's co-leader of Alliance 90/The Greens Annalena Baerbock and CDU/CSU Vice-President Johann Wadephul.



Finally, the minister will meet with his Mongolian counterpart, with whom they will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on tourism and the abolition of entry visas between the two countries.

