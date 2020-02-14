Legislation expected for pensions of Albania’s ethnic Greeks

The Labor Ministry will soon table an amendment to a bill that would have disqualified people who have not resided in Greece for 40 years from receiving a state pension, government sources said Friday.

The bill would have affected ethnic Greeks from Albania who pay social security contributions in Greece. Ethnic greeks held a protest rally in central Athens on Thursday to demand equal pension rights with other Greeks.

The news on the amendment came after the singer and frontman of popular pop group Melisses, Christos Mastoras, who was born in a small ethnic Greek village in southern Albania, expressed his dismay on the ministry’s bill in a post on Facebook.

The same sources said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Mastoras on Thursday to inform him of the changes to the bill.