Masters students at the Athens School of Fine Arts are opening their Pireos Street studios in the city’s Tavros neighborhood to the public for the weekend, with the artists showing their works and creations in situ in collaboration with MA students in theory and history of art. Doors remain open daily from 3 to 8 p.m and admission is free.

Athens School of Fine Art, 256 Pireos, Agios Ioannis Rentis, tel 210.480.1259