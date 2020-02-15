Stegi Open Day 2020 | Athens | February 16

Onassis Stegi will be holding a day of free-entrance events, “Musical Ecologies,” on Sunday, February 16. The program features a whole host of musicians and performers, and many of the events will be interactive, inviting audience participation. The performances and events to take place draw from intellectual movements of the 20th century – such as Felix Guattari’s “ecosophy” on ecological equilibrium and harmony – to examine concepts such as “sound,” “noise” and “music,” with the aim of redefining them to fit the present times. The open day begins at 4 p.m. and admission is free. For more information, visit www.onassis.org.

Onassis Stegi, 107-109 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800