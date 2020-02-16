German Romanticism | Athens | February 17

The Zoo bar and cafe in the northern suburb of Halandri presents soprano Katerina Doxastaki and pianist Theodoros Kotepanos in an evening dedicated to German romanticism featuring compositions by Robert Schumann. The three works that will be performed are “Liederkreis” Op. 39 (1840), “Gesange der Fruhe” Op. 133 (1953) and “Frauenliebe und Leben” Op. 41 (1840). Doxastaki studied at the Cologne University of Music and today performs solo concerts in both Greece and Germany. Kotepanos studied in Greece and France and has been awarded on many occasions for his outstanding performances. The concert begins at 9.30 p.m. Tickets range from 8 to 10 euros. For bookings, call the venue at 210.674.5375 or 690.895.3101.

The Zoo Athens, 45 Zoodochou Pigis, Halandri