The Athens tram service from the port of Piraeus to downtown Syntagma Square is looking at further delays after the project for repositioning the tramlines in Neo Faliro as part of an ongoing overhaul of Faliro Bay on Athens’ southern coast was bumped to March from an original start date of February 17.

Also pending is an inspection of the stretch of the line between Kasomouli Street in the Athens neighborhood of Neos Cosmos and Syntagma, which was shut down in October 2018 amid concerns that the ground beneath the tracks – over the old Ilisos riverbed – was at risk of subsiding.

The inspection is expected to determine whether the concerns of the previous administration were justified or if the new Attica Regional Authority will have to carry out structural improvements.

The project to reposition the tracks in Faliro, meanwhile, will take up to five months.