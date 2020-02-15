NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Government aims to toughen stance on Rouvikonas

YIANNIS SOULIOTIS

Greece’s conservative government plans to curb the activity of anarchist group Rouvikonas by introducing legislation that will reclassify certain misdemeanors as felonies.

Government officials say that the legal amendment will affect offenses such as disturbing the peace, making threats and causing damage to property when they are committed repeatedly and by a gang.

“They may not use guns but their actions are characterized by violence, psychological violence,” one official told Kathimerini.

The move to take a tougher stance on Rouvikonas is thought to have been prompted by a recent vandalism attack outside the home of prominent Skai journalist Aris Portosalte.

