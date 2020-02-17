Talks on confidence-building measures start in Athens on Monday

Talks will begin between Greek and Turkish officials in Athens on Monday to adopt confidence-building measures in a bid to reduce tensions in the Aegean.

The aim is to keep channels of communication with Ankara open so that there is a swift and political resolution of any issues that might emerge. Discussions are expected to focus on technical, military issues.

Speaking on Sunday, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Papanagiotopoulos said that in order for talks to be meaningful, it must also be “accompanied by behaviors that reduce tensions in the region.”

“And that depends on our neighbor's intentions,” he added.