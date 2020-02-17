Greece-UAE Broader Strategic Cooperation Forum in Athens on Wednesday

A working meeting of the Greece-UAE Broader Strategic Cooperation Forum will be held in Athens on 19 February following Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' visit to UAE.

Mitsotakis will meet on Wednesday morning with the head of the delegation, State Minister of UAE Sultan Al Jaber, at the Maximos Mansion.

Later, there will be a series of meetings of ministers and government officials with the 30 members of UAE delegation on a broad range of issues from the economy to investments, defence, energy, environment, tourism and culture.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis, National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, State and e-governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for Economic Diplomacy and Extroversion Costas Fragogiannis will participate in the Forum.

On the part of UAE, besides the State Minister, the general secretary of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, the top officials of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Hamad Al Dhaheri and Saif Al Mashghoni, the chief of Government's Affairs of Mubadala Investment Company Khalid Al Rashdi, the president of the Real Estate Development Group Emaar and Eagle Hills Mohammed Al Abbar, the head of Abu Dhabi Investment Council Ahmed al Muhairi, the economic director of Khalifa Fund Marwan Al Suwaidi, the chief of strategy of First Abu Dhabi Bank Group Karim Karoui and the vice president of Mubadala Petroleum, Adnan Omar Bu Futeem will participate in the Forum.

Additionally, there will be high officials from the Foreign, Defence and Culture Ministries as well as government officials of the UAE in the sectors of energy, e-governance, tourism and agriculture.

