Police officer accused of armed robberies remanded

A police officer who was arrested last week on charges of committing at least 11 robberies was remanded in custody on Monday after appearing before a prosecutor and investigative magistrate.

The 29-year-old suspect is accused of robbing eight gas stations and kiosks in the Athens areas of Agia Paraskevi, Halandri and Ilioupoli since November last year.

He reportedly confessed to all the robberies, blaming his gambling addictions, due to which he had run up huge debts and was unable to pay his rent. He has been suspended from his duties.