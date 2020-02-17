Greece welcomes new mission to enforce Libya arms embargo

Greece welcomed a decision by European Union foreign ministers on Monday to launch a new maritime effort focused on enforcing the UN arms embargo around Libya.



Speaking in Brussels where the meeting of EU foreign ministers took place, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias reiterated Greece’s commitment to take part in the operation.



After chairing the meeting, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the operation, which is still unnamed, will center on implementing the arms embargo with the deployment of aerial, satellite and maritime assets.