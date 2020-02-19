After years of delays, Athens’ first official mosque is set to open by early summer, Kathimerini understands.

According to sources, the mosque’s governing committee will meet next week with the aim of launching tenders pertaining to security, cleaning services and supplies.

At the same time, office space for employees and the committee is being sought for rent.

Given that the bids will take at least three months to complete, it is believed that everything should be in place for the mosque to start operating by the end of May.

Already, the mosque’s governing committee has decided to hire three civil servants who will be used for accounting, secretarial, and technical matters.

The Athens Mosque is located at 144 Iera Odos in the Votanikos district and has the capacity to hold 300 people.