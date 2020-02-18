Newport Shipping UK returns to Posidonia

Newport Shipping UK is returning to this year’s Posidonia shipping fair on June 1-5.



During its previous Posidonia participation, the British company found fertile ground to promote its services and build its brand, as well as the chance to meet with potential suppliers and clients.



The shiprepairs, drydocks and retrofits specialist with a presence in the UK, Turkey, Norway, Greece, China, Singapore and the US, plans to be an active player in the maritime industry’s drive toward zero emissions and provide shipping companies with the right solutions.



It will soon open offices in Luxembourg and Germany.



“Being an exhibitor at Posidonia provides us with a powerful platform to showcase our solutions to the global shipping industry covering a wide range of environmentally friendly services and products,” said Stavros Leousis, managing director of the company’s Greek operations.



“With shipping being a people’s business, it is always important to be in front of the right audience and deliver the right message in the most efficient and effective way. Posidonia is simply ideal for this purpose.”