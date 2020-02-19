A large part of Greek society naturally has high expectations of the conservative government and feels impatient that things aren’t happening fast enough.

However, not all reforms can be implemented in a single day.

This is especially the case in sectors that have been repeatedly damaged by ersatz reforms – such as state education – and which require meticulous preparation and surgical precision in order to make sure that any changes will have a lasting effect.

The academic community must feel confident they are not in for yet another short-lived experiment.