Two drug busts lead to seizure of heroin, cocaine and illegal weapons

Two separate drug busts in the regions of Attica and Magnesia in central Greece resulted in the seizure of several kilograms of drugs and military-grade weapons, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) announced on Tuesday.

The bigger of the two hauls was carried out near the town of Volos on Monday, when police raided the home of two suspects – aged 44 and 49, respectively – and discovered unlicensed weapons, drugs and cash.

According to ELAS, officers raiding the property seized a submachine gun, a hunting rifle, several rounds of ammunition – including long-range and anti-aircraft cartridges – and magazines, as well as over 12,00 euros and 1,000 dollars in cash. They also turned up more than a kilogram of cannabis, along with equipment used to grow, process and sell the drug.

In the capital, police acting on a tipoff arrested two suspects – a man aged 22 and a woman aged 28 – in the western suburb of Zefyri after a search of a shanty they were living in turned up nearly 5 kilograms of heroin and over 700 grams of cocaine. Investigators are looking for another suspect, aged 29, who is said to be part of the pair’s gang.