Varvitsiotis expresses Greece’s dissatisfaction over EU’s 2021-2027 budget

Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, who is responsible for European affairs, on Tuesday expressed Greece’s dissatisfaction over the the bloc’s long-term budget for the next seven years, also known as the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, as EU funds for cohesion policy and common agricultural policy remain at low levels.



“The proposed reductions do not satisfy us,” said Varvitsiotis, adding that the countries that have suffered the consequences of the economic crisis cannot stand on their feet without adequate EU funds.



The issue has split the various member states because of different priorities and Brexit



The conservative minister called on his partners to work together in order to reach common ground on the allocation of European funds until Thursday’s summit. [ANA-MPA, Kathimerini]