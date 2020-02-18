ATHEX: Banks drag stock market lower

Stocks in the Greek bourse were once again swayed by banks that dragged the market lower on Tuesday, accelerating the benchmark's decline toward the 900-point mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 911.82 points, shedding 0.86 percent from Monday’s 919.77 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.95 percent to 2,291.80 points.

The banks index declined 2.55 percent, as National lost 3.51 percent, Eurobank conceded 2.85 percent, Alpha fell 2.35 percent and Piraeus gave up 0.78 percent.

Ellaktor parted with 2.44 percent, Viohalco lost 1.89 percent and Mytilineos eased 1.75 percent, while EYDAP water company grabbed 1.07 percent.

In total 26 stocks notched up gains, 76 posted losses and 24 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 52.3 million euros, up from Monday’s 30.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advnced 1.63 percent to close at 67.92 points.