Police were on Wednesday still searching for two suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Afghan national near Omonia Square in central Athens last week.



A 25-year-old man, also from Afghanistan, was seriously injured during what authorities believe was a clash between rival criminal gangs.



Police said they were looking for two Pakistani suspects, aged 22 and 25, who have been identified from CCTV footage and witness accounts.



The two have in the past been charged in connection with drug dealing and thefts. Investigators said the suspects were also involved in clashes between rival ethnic groups that took place in downtown Athens on January 26.



More than 200 suspects have so far testified at the Greek Police’s headquarters (GADA) in connection with the case, while police have conducted at least 10 house searches.