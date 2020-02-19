ATHEX: OTE results lead stock market higher

OTE telecom was the protagonist in Wednesday’s bourse session following the issue of its 2019 financial results that showed a rise in profits, leading to 2.32 percent growth for its stock while accounting for over two-fifths of all of the day’s trading. That helped the benchmark at Athinon Avenue record its first day of gains this week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 916.80 points, adding 0.55 percent to Tuesday’s 911.82 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.67 percent to 2,307.05 points, though the small-cap index contracted 0.35 percent.

The banks index improved 0.77 percent, as Alpha grew 1.83 percent, Eurobank climbed 0.38 percent and National earned 0.18 percent, while Piraeus gave up 0.20 percent. Lamda Development advanced 2.06 percent, OPAP increased 1.51 percent and Hellenic Exchanges grabbed 1.30 percent.

In total 26 stocks notched up gains, 76 posted losses and 24 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 67.1 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 52.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.37 percent to close at 67.67 points.