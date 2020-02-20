NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Six officers implicated in passport racket

YIANNIS SOULIOTIS

Six police officers have been implicated in a racket that issued and sold passports and IDs to convicted felons.

The racket was unraveled after a month-long investigation by the internal affairs division of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) in cooperation with foreign consular authorities.

A total of 33 people have been charged, while the six officers were from different precincts around Athens.

The gang’s earnings from the illegal operation are estimated at as much as a million euros.

In one of the cases, a passport was sold to an Albanian felon, for whom a European arrest warrant was pending, for 40,000 euros.

