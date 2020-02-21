Hydrocarbon exploration in Cyprus EEZ on track, minister says

A French-Italian consortium between oil giants Total and ENI will start drilling in Block 6 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone on schedule in April despite an “escalation” in tension from Turkey, Cypriot Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis has said

“The provocations from the Turkish side are nothing new. What we have been seeing recently is simply an escalation of such actions. Despite these provocations, these ongoing provocations, the Republic of Cyprus is on track and we are, of course, preparing for a new cycle of exploratory drilling,” Lakkotrypis told the Greek edition of Euronews on Thursday.

The Cypriot energy minister said the cycle will begin in April with Total and ENI, followed by the US’s Exxon and Qatar Petroleum at a later date.