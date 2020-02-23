A story on cyberattacks published today in Kathimerini sheds light on a deficiency in Greece’s national security policy. At the same time, it also points to the fact that the public discourse on national defense is being conducted with terminology from the previous century.

The country does not just need frigates in the sea and planes in the sky. Just as vital, if not more so, are invisible walls for it to defend itself against invisible but significant threats. It seems that Greek politicians have not yet realized that a USB flash drive can, under certain conditions, cause more damage to national interests than a drillship.

Fortunately, we have competent officials who are preparing the country for this eventuality.