Man stabbed in bus in northern Athens
A man was stabbed in a bus in the northern Athenian suburb of Dionysos late Friday night, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.
According to police sources cited by the news agency, the attack happened during a fight with a group of unknown individuals while the bus was moving on Thiseos avenue. After the stabbing, the assailants fled.
The victim, identified as an Albanian national, was transferred to a hospital while police is investigating the incident.