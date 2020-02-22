NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Man stabbed in bus in northern Athens

TAGS: Crime

A man was stabbed in a bus in the northern Athenian suburb of Dionysos late Friday night, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

According to police sources cited by the news agency, the attack happened during a fight with a group of unknown individuals while the bus was moving on Thiseos avenue. After the stabbing, the assailants fled. 

The victim, identified as an Albanian national, was transferred to a hospital while police is investigating the incident. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 