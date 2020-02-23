Attica plagued by two-tier recycling performances

The Hellenic Recycling Agency (HRA) is preparing a guide for the 66 municipalities in Attica in a bid to reduce the wide discrepancies between them in terms of waste recycling rates.

According to preliminary data for 2018 compiled by ESDNA, a local government body responsible for waste management recycling and composting, Attica’s two main municipalities – Athens and Piraeus – have among the worst track records, as they recycle no more than 4 percent of their waste.

The Municipality of Vrilisia in northern Athens recorded the best performance, as it diverts almost 30 percent of its waste from the landfill, slightly ahead of the Municipality of Dionysos with 24.7 percent.

Similar positive results have been recorded by the municipalities of Vari, Voula, Vouliagmeni, Filothei, Psychico and Rafina-Pikermi, all with rates ranging from 16 to 17 percent.