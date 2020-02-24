SPORTS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
SPORTS

Tsitsipas goes back-to-back in Marseille

Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defended his title with a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Open 13 Provence final on Sunday in Marseille, France.

The No. 2 seed broke the seventh-seeded Canadian three times and saved four of five break points in the 86-minute match.

It was the second straight year that 21-year-old Tsitsipas captured the Marseille trophy without dropping a set.

He is the first man to win the event in back-to-back years since Sweden’s Thomas Enqvist in 1997 and 1998.

[Reuters]

