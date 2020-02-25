One the two key whistleblowers summoned to testify by the parliamentary committee conducting a preliminary inquiry into the handling of the Novartis bribery case by the former SYRIZA administration has repeated previous claims that he has no evidence against politicians, Kathimerini understands.

During his testimony at Greek Police headquarters (GADA) in Athens, the protected witness, known by the pseudonym Maximos Sarafis, is understood to have said that he possesses no evidence of politicians receiving money, describing his claims as “speculation.”

However, according to other sources, Sarafis reiterated claims made in his testimony before the corruption prosecutor regarding Novartis’ alleged price-setting practices.

Meanwhile, a second witness, known as Ekatrini Kelesi, was expected to testify on Tuesday.