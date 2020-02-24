January posted an increase in air passengers amounting to 5.4 percent from the same month in 2019, reaching a total of 2.25 million for all the country’s airports, according to official figures by the Civil Aviation Authority.



This means that in the first month of the year there were 114,844 more passengers than a year earlier.



The number of international flight passengers soared 11.5 percent year-on-year, almost reaching 1.28 million, while arrivals jumped 11.9 percent to 617,513.



Passengers at Athens International Airport came to 1,457,835 and at Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Airport they amounted to 401,072.