Greece made it two out of two in the Eurobasket 2021 qualifiers using players who are not involved in the Euroleague or the NBA, and is looking good to qualify from its group of four.

On Friday Greece defeated visiting Bulgaria 73-63 in Patra, in what was arguably its easiest game in the pool, before defeating Bosnia Herzegovina on Monday 70-65 at Tuzla.

The results mean Greece will go as top of its group to the second window of games, scheduled for November 2020, with caretaking coach Thanassis Skourtopoulos, saying the quality of players Greece has makes up for the loss of the team element as they hardly ever play together.

Greece is set to go to the Olympic qualifying tournament this summer and next year’s Eurobasket finals with Rick Pitino on its bench.