Mitsotakis to meet Borissov in Thessaloniki on Wednesday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will on Wednesday head to the city of Alexandroupolis, northern Greece, where he will participate in the 4th Greece-Bulgaria High Level Cooperation Council.

Ahead of the Council, he will meet with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at 10.30 a.m.

At 1.15 p.m., the two prime ministers will make joint statements to the press, followed by an official dinner in honor of the Bulgarian prime minister.