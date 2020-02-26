Second witness keeps mum on Novartis case

The second of the key whistleblowers summoned to testify by the parliamentary committee conducting a preliminary inquiry into the handling of the Novartis bribery case by Greece’s former administration has denied knowing anything about the case.



During her testimony Wednesday at the headquarters of the Greek police in Athens, the protected witness, known by the pseudonym Ekaterini Kelesi, added that she stood by earlier claims presented before the country’s corruption prosecutor regarding the unlawful practices of the Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company and will testify when summoned by the court.



Earlier in the week, a second protected witness, known by the pseudonym Maximos Sarafis, is understood to have said that he possesses no evidence of politicians receiving money, describing his claims as “speculation.”