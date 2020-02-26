Mitsotakis: Turkey-Libya deal a ‘threat’ to states in the region

The agreement on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea signed between Turkey and Libya’s Tripoli-based government is in violation of international law and poses a threat to other states in the region, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.



Speaking in Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, on the sidelines of the 4th Greece-Bulgaria High Level Cooperation Council, Mitsotakis described the memorandum signed between the two sides as “invalid,” adding that “it does not produce a legal effect” in maritime zone delineation.



“On the contrary, it is a threat to all neighboring states, it violates international law and it obviously undermines [efforts to reach] a solution in Libya,” he said.