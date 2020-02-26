Circular Cultures | Athens | February 27-28

The Onassis Stegi in downtown Athens is hosting a two-day series of events dedicated to sustainability, innovation and new trends in the circular fashion economy in the context of the battle against climate change. Alternative fabrics, models, practices, and ideas of artists, designers and creators will be presented that could transform the face of the future. A circular economy, as opposed to the traditional linear economic system (produce-consume-dispose), aims at keeping and using resources for as long as possible and then regenerating them at the end of that life cycle: The goal is, as much as possible, to not dispose of anything. Events include lectures, exhibitions, workshops and a networking event. Entrance is free but online pre-registration is required. The event will be open from 10.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on February 27 and from 2 to 8 p.m. on February 28. For bookings and a detailed program, visit www.onassis.org.



Onassis Stegi, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800