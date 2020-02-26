Moderate tremor rattles Karpathos

An undersea earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, rattled Greece’s southern Aegean island of Karpathos on Wednesday, but there were no initial reports of damage or injuries.

According to the National Observatory’s Geodynamic Institute, the quake’s epicenter was located 81 kilometers southeast of Karpathos.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center put the quake at 4.5 Richter.

The island has been rattled by moderate quakes several times in recent months.