Greek PM urges calm as country reports two new coronavirus cases

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for calm after the country reported two new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to three.



“Panic is always the biggest enemy in these cases,” Mitsotakis told a cabinet meeting in Athens.



“At the same time, we have to take all the requisite measures to prevent the virus from spreading further, as effectively as possible,” he said.



The premier said authorities were sticking with the plan prepared by the Greek Health Ministry. The plan contains measures to be introduced in the event of a mass outbreak, including a shutdown of public areas and travel restrictions.



Authorities Thursday canceled a carnival parade in the coastal city of Patra in the Peloponnese slated for March 1.



Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry has been asked to prepare a preliminary assessment of the possible impact of the coronavirus on the economy, Mitsotakis said.



An official at the Bank of Greece told Reuters Thursday that the country’s central bank was sticking to its economic growth projections so far.