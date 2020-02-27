EU enlargement chief urges opening to West Balkans
The European Union could open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia within weeks as both countries have made good progress in their preparations, the European Commission’s enlargement chief, Oliver Varhelyi, said on Thursday.
France, which blocked the opening of talks with Tirana and Skopje in October, indicated earlier in February that membership talks could start if the European Commission gave them a positive review in March. [Reuters]