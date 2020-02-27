Aristotelis Tzakos | Athens | To March 21

The Hellenic American Union and the Hellenic American College present a solo exhibition by Athens School of Fine Arts’ professor Aristotelis Tzakos at the HAU’s Nikos Hadjikyriakos-Ghikas Gallery. Tzakos’ paintings play with colors and lean geometric lines, in work that is driven by the idea of exploring the art of “pure painting,” which aims at provoking emotions in abstract representations using shapes, colors and light. Admission to the gallery is free of charge and opening hours are Mondays to Fridays 12-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.



Hellenic American Union Gallery, 3 Kriezotou, tel 210.361.5702