EBRD ready to help Bulgaria decarbonize its emission-intensive economy

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is ready to help Bulgaria decarbonize its emission-intensive economy, its vice president said.

A shift from fossil fuels would pose a serious challenge to the Balkan country, which depends on coal-fired electricity plants.

“It is a very complex problem because still a lot of people work in the coal sector, so it is not something that can be done easily,” Alain Pilloux said late on Thursday.

(Reuters)