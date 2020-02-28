BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

EBRD ready to help Bulgaria decarbonize its emission-intensive economy

TAGS: Energy

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is ready to help Bulgaria decarbonize its emission-intensive economy, its vice president said.

A shift from fossil fuels would pose a serious challenge to the Balkan country, which depends on coal-fired electricity plants.

“It is a very complex problem because still a lot of people work in the coal sector, so it is not something that can be done easily,” Alain Pilloux said late on Thursday.

(Reuters)

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 