Police seek armed pair that held up Athens post office branch

Two armed men held up a post office branch at gunpoint in the Athens suburb of Kaisariani on Friday and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to police, the two gunmen threatened staff and customers at the post office at around 9.30 a.m. before taking the money and making their getaway on a motorcycle, which was later found in the suburb of Zografou.

An investigation revealed that the motorcycle used in the robbery had been stolen.