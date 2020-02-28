PM appeals to Church to raise public awareness on coronavirus

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appealed to the Church of Greece to help raise public awareness about the new coronavirus after a fourth patient tested negative on Friday.

In a telephone call with Archbishop Ieronymos, Mitsotakis said that clerics can play an important role in helping stop the spread of the virus by informing citizens of what steps they should be taking.

Ieronymos assured the prime minister of the Church of Greece’s support and added that the Holy Synod has already issued an information leaflet on the virus that has been sent to all of its churches in the country.

The archbishop also called on the public to show “courage, calm and solidarity,” according to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.