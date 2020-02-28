Greek hospitals clamp down on visiting hours amid fears of new coronavirus spread

The Health Ministry on Friday directives to clamp down on visitors and attendants at Greece’s hospitals in a bid to safeguard patients who are vulnerable from becoming infected with the highly contagious new coronavirus.

The measure prohibits family members, friends and attendants from coming into contact with patients suffering from cancer, blood disease or other illnesses that compromise the immune system.

Attendants for patients requiring around-the-clock or special care that cannot be provided by hospital staff will have to be granted special permission by the hospital authorities, while authorized visitors will have to take precautions such as sterilizing their hands, wearing a face mask, etc.