Athens String Quartet | Athens | March 4

The Athens String Quartet will appear at the Athens Concert Hall’s Dimitris Mitropoulos with a program of works by three great composers: Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Die Kunst der Fuge: Subject and Contrapuncti 6, 4, 9,” Alfred Schnittke’s String Quartet No. 3, and Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat major (Op.130). The quartet is comprised of two violins, a viola and a cello. The concert begins at 8.30 p.m. Tickets cost 10 and 15 euros

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilisis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr